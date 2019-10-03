Eben Etzebeth 'racism' case shouldn't be handled in embarrassing way: parliament

The Eben Etzebeth “racism” investigation should not distract the Springboks as they participate at the Rugby World Cup.

This is the view of parliament's portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture after allegations that Etzebeth racially abused a homeless man during a night out in the Western Cape.

Etzebeth denied the claim, but the SA Human Rights Commission said it would institute legal proceedings against Etzebeth in the equality court on Friday, after receiving a complaint in August.