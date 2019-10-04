Four say Eben Etzebeth 'used a racial slur', want damages of R1m: SAHRC

Just hours after Eben Etzebeth took to the field for the Springbok's 49-3 rout of Italy at the Rugby World Cup in Japan on Friday, the SA Human Rights Commission confirmed that four people had come forward to say the lock "used a racial slur" against them.

Acting SAHRC legal head Buang Jones told a media conference on Friday that the commission had "obtained instruction to seek monetary compensation for over R1m".

He said he spoke to the SAPS investigating officer in the case, who confirmed they were considering a charge of "attempted murder".

"We [the commission] are acting in a representative capacity. We are going to review the evidence that corroborates these accusations. Four complainants have said Etzebeth used a racial slur. The allegations will be tested in court. We have spoken to restaurants, residents,[the yacht club in Langebaan. We are building as much info as possible," said Jones.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen earlier told the news conference: "We have maintained the position that the accused is innocent until proven guilty, and we hope he brings the cup home."

The equality court application against Etzebeth was filed at the Hopefield magistrate's court on Friday.

The lock forward allegedly racially abused and assaulted two men during an incident that began at a pub, Die Watergat, in Langebaan along the Cape West Coast on August 25. The incident is alleged to have been riddled with racial abuse, where he allegedly called the victims "h*tn*ts".