Killings in schools not shocking
The death of a learner by stabbing at Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in the Vaal didn't come as a shock to most of us. We are not shocked because our schools have become war zones for children.
We have brought ourselves to this situation, mainly by not dealing with a lot of social ills in our communities.
We live in a country where it is a norm to see children carrying weapons to school, where teachers are actually scared to go to school because their own lives are in danger because of unruly learners.
We live in a country where drug dealers use school children to push their business and rule our streets because police are in the payroll of these drugs kingpins.
We live in a country where our dream has been deferred by the very same people who should be paving the way for a better future for all.
This is a country where honest politicians and public servants are not valued. Corrupt and dubious characters are worshipped as role models. We can't therefore be surprised to see learners behaving in this manners. Our children don't have positive role models.
We need to come together as responsible citizens to bring moral regeneration to this country. We need to help fix toxic and broken families that give rise to these dangerous children.
This will require serious leaders with a vision for a better South Africa. We need a SA, a nation that is safe for our children to explore their potential without fear of their safety at schools and higher education institutions.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein
