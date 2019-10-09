Killings in schools not shocking

The death of a learner by stabbing at Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in the Vaal didn't come as a shock to most of us. We are not shocked because our schools have become war zones for children.

We have brought ourselves to this situation, mainly by not dealing with a lot of social ills in our communities.

We live in a country where it is a norm to see children carrying weapons to school, where teachers are actually scared to go to school because their own lives are in danger because of unruly learners.

We live in a country where drug dealers use school children to push their business and rule our streets because police are in the payroll of these drugs kingpins.