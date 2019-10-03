SACP should cease to exist
The SA Communist Party has reached its sell-by date. It is no longer relevant. If it was not an ally of the ANC, it would have ceased to exist long ago.
Blade Nzimande and his executive are communists in public but capitalists in private. They are paid a lot of money as cabinet ministers. They also drive expensive cars provided by the state and they stay in state houses.
They also drink expensive single malts whiskies and wines. Their bank accounts are fat. Their spouses and children receive big tenders from government.
They lied to ignorant poor blacks that under communism there will be no exploitation of workers. What a lie!
Both communism and capitalism are exploitative. Period.
Rhetoric is not going to bring communism in SA but only action can. So, the SACP must leave the alliance and contest elections alone and win if it wants SA to be a communist state like China.
But I am skeptical because the SACP was founded in 1921 and it is now 98 years old. But it is still crawling and it does not have an identity because all these years they depended on the ANC for survival. The SACP does not have legs to stand on, hence it is not growing.
There is no way that the SACP could leave the alliance because immediately it leaves, it will cease to exist. The SACP has been threatening to leave the alliance for a while now, but dololo.
Members of the SACP are afraid to leave the ANC and contest elections alone because they are aware that they will not even get two seats in the National Assembly.
These are empty threats. They will not leave the ANC, because if they leave the alliance, they are going to starve. It is cold outside the ANC.
N'wabvenula Phangani, Giyani
