SACP should cease to exist

The SA Communist Party has reached its sell-by date. It is no longer relevant. If it was not an ally of the ANC, it would have ceased to exist long ago.

Blade Nzimande and his executive are communists in public but capitalists in private. They are paid a lot of money as cabinet ministers. They also drive expensive cars provided by the state and they stay in state houses.

They also drink expensive single malts whiskies and wines. Their bank accounts are fat. Their spouses and children receive big tenders from government.

They lied to ignorant poor blacks that under communism there will be no exploitation of workers. What a lie!

Both communism and capitalism are exploitative. Period.