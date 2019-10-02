Tito Mboweni apologises for releasing growth plan

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has apologised to the ANC national executive committee for releasing the Treasury's economics strategy document to the public before it was discussed internally in the alliance.

The document, which outlines Mboweni's plan to stimulate the country's slow economic growth, has been a bone of contention, especially with the ANC's alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP.

Sowetan has it on good authority that Mboweni told the NEC meeting in Boksburg that he apologised to anyone who took offence at the premature release of the document last month. But he said the contents of the document were market sensitive and ran a risk of being leaked had he not released it.

The 77-page document proposes that there should be increased support for small-scale commercial agriculture, eradication of red tape for start-up businesses and selling of Eskom power stations.

The document also sparked a lot of debate and push-back from labour federation Cosatu and the SACP.