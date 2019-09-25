AU must become an agent of development in Africa

On December 7 1982, the apartheid death squad entered my country of birth Lesotho in search of anti-apartheid cadres; 30 ANC cadres and 12 Lesotho nationals were killed.

One of those was a man I worked with at Basotho Enterprise Development Corporation before I fled Lesotho on September 30 1982, and ended up in Mmabatho, North West.

My fate of being South African was sealed then and I came to rise to be SA's statistician-general, a position I held for 17 years.

In many ways this was a tribute to the democratic dispensation. However, the struggle is far from over as relations with fellow African countries began souring with the attacks on shops and individuals from outside SA.

SA has sent envoys out to mend souring relations because we cannot stand without Africa.

A tweet ascribed to Rwandan president Paul Kagame calling for SA to be expelled from the AU was denied by his spokesperson.