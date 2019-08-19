ANC Gauteng in dilemma over which male MEC to drop for a woman

The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) cannot come to an agreement on which male MEC to drop from premier David Makhura’s executive for a female.

So much so that provincial secretary Jacob Khawe is pre-empting that they might have to go back and plead with the ANC national executive committee (NEC) to ask for a deference on the six women and four men gender split in the executive.

Khawe told SowetanLIVE that as it stands, the executive represents a vast representation which makes it difficult for them to drop one MEC.

“We took an opportunity to engage with the NEC to explain that all these names represent a certain imperative. We want the alliance to be represented, same with the regions, we want those with formal qualifications and we also want to ensure there is continuity,” said Khawe.

“If you touch one name, it must be an imperative that we can do without.”

At its meeting, the NEC resolved that Makhura’s cabinet did not meet the gender parity requirements and demanded that the PEC convene a sitting to address the issue.

The ANC Gauteng was taken to task to explain why it deviated from the NEC April decision that where a premier is a man, there must be six female MECs and four male MECs.

As it stands there are five female MECs and an equal number of male MECs. This does not meet the requirements.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the provincial executive composition was discussed and the consensus was that Makhura had deviated.

“Yes, we discussed Gauteng, the policy of the ANC is 50% parity between men and women in all structures of the ANC right across the board. The NEC discussed the fact that Gauteng had deviated,” said Duarte.