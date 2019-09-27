Contempt for human life clear

A beautiful young student, Sinethemba Ndlovu, is stabbed to death in Msinga. This sad event serves as a reminder that we live in a mortally sick society.

We are a nation of sadists, who refuse to accept the sanctity of human life.

Our country has become a killing zone, as we ruthlessly exterminate our vulnerable women. This moronic behaviour continues unabated and unchallenged.

We are living in a war zone, where predators strike and kill without mercy. Mzansi is the most violent country on the African continent, surpassing the conflict areas where wars are raging.

Living in the shadow of death is not what our country's ancestors fought for.

This culture of violence brings with it a morbid class of individuals who believe that they are entitled to determine the value of other human lives.