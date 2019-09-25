UKZN student stabbed to death at event

The family of a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student and model who died on Sunday is still reeling in shock.

Sinethemba "Sne" Ndlovu, 22, was stabbed after working at the Msinga Driftkhana motorsport event.

She sustained stab wounds below the left armpit and in the stomach and died at a local hospital. Ndlovu, who was doing her last year of business administration studies at UKZN's Westville campus, was stabbed by an unknown male.

Ndlovu was allegedly trying to protect her friends from a group of men who had been harassing them.

"Why are you harassing us? What did we do? Leave us alone," were said to be her last words. She was walking from an event at Sidakeni Reserve in Msinga, northern KZN.