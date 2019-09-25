UKZN student stabbed to death at event
The family of a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student and model who died on Sunday is still reeling in shock.
Sinethemba "Sne" Ndlovu, 22, was stabbed after working at the Msinga Driftkhana motorsport event.
She sustained stab wounds below the left armpit and in the stomach and died at a local hospital. Ndlovu, who was doing her last year of business administration studies at UKZN's Westville campus, was stabbed by an unknown male.
Ndlovu was allegedly trying to protect her friends from a group of men who had been harassing them.
"Why are you harassing us? What did we do? Leave us alone," were said to be her last words. She was walking from an event at Sidakeni Reserve in Msinga, northern KZN.
Yolanda Ngcingwana, who was head of the UKZN Miss Varsity Shield competition that Ndlovu had taken part in, said Ndlovu was walking with a group of girls to their accommodation when they met a group of men who started harassing them.
"Apparently, one of the guys spanked another girl and also touched her in her private parts. Sne then asked what were they doing and why were they harassing them," Ngcingwana said. "That angered one of the guys and he stabbed her. Some of the girls managed to stop a car that was passing and she was rushed to hospital. Unfortunately she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning."
She described Ndlovu as someone who was very humble, outspoken and always laughing.
"I am still finding it difficult to come to terms with her death. She made it to the top 10 at the UKZN Miss Varsity Shield and we kept contact after that."
Ndlovu's sister Sinenhlanhla described her as a happy person and hard worker. She said she loved modelling and last year she was crowned Miss KwaMashu and had handed the crown to a new winner two weeks ago.
"It still feels like it's a lie. As the family we are still shocked. Two weeks ago we watched the killing of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana dominating news. We never thought that by this time it would be us."
Sinenhlanhla said her late sister tried to contact her early on Sunday morning just before she was stabbed but she did not answer.
"When I woke up on Sunday I saw that she tried calling me at 2am. I wonder what she wanted to say to me. I guess I will never find out now.
"Police have also confirmed that no arrest has been made so far," she said.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Cpt Nqobile Gwala confirmed a case of murder was being investigated by Msinga SAPS.
