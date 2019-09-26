EFF 'would not exist' if Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had been ANC president: Lindiwe Sisulu

Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that if Winnie Madikizela-Mandela had become president of the ANC after former president Thabo Mbeki, patriarchy in the ANC and in society would have been dealt with.

And, she said, the EFF would not exist today.

Sisulu was addressing a commemorative event in honour of Madikizela-Mandela in Ngqamakhwe, in the Eastern Cape, on Thursday.

“Let us re-imagine her impact on South African politics if, after Mbeki, she had become the president - and perhaps [Jacob] Zuma after her. I am certain that the patriarchal tendencies in society and in the organisation would have been attended to. She would not have allowed us to be where we are right now,” Sisulu said.

The ANC stalwart, who died last year, would have turned 83 on September 26.

In her prepared speech, Sisulu said EFF leader Julius Malema would have not formed his own party had Madikizela-Mandela been president of the ANC.