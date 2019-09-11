Robert Mugabe leaves stinking legacy

I can't agree more with Barney Mthombothi that Robert Mugabe was the devil incarnate who leaves a terrible legacy.

Our local politicians think that we have chicken minds that we can easily be brainwashed into selective remembrance of only the good that Mugabe did. What a balderdash indeed!

What is the point of building a house and when we are looking forward to a beautiful roof, you start destroying the walls and leave a shaky foundation?

That he liberated the people of Zimbabwe from the white rule can't be taken away from him, but to what benefit?