Robert Mugabe leaves stinking legacy
I can't agree more with Barney Mthombothi that Robert Mugabe was the devil incarnate who leaves a terrible legacy.
Our local politicians think that we have chicken minds that we can easily be brainwashed into selective remembrance of only the good that Mugabe did. What a balderdash indeed!
What is the point of building a house and when we are looking forward to a beautiful roof, you start destroying the walls and leave a shaky foundation?
That he liberated the people of Zimbabwe from the white rule can't be taken away from him, but to what benefit?
Yes, Zimbabwe had one of the best education systems in Africa, yet the platform to implement the education acquired was eroded by the very same person. Should this be celebrated?
The best educated from Zimbabwe are made to scavenge for whatever piece of job they can lay their hands on and only to be exploited in other countries, what a shame!
It's not surprising that our politicians want us to have selective remembrance of leaders like Mugabe, because what he did is exactly what they are doing in this country - lining their pockets with ill-gotten wealth under the guise of improving the lives of the poor, who continue to get more poorer.
Mugabe leaves a stinking legacy; our brothers and sisters from his country shouldn't be suffering like they do.
Raletsatsi Makgato, GaKgapane
