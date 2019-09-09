Business community asks government to do more to end the violence

The business community has condemned the xenophobic attacks which have engulfed Gauteng over the past week.

On Monday police minister Bheki Cele met with business community which included executives from MTN, Vodacom, Multichoice and the SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss the xenophobic attacks and their impact on the companies and the South African economy.

MTN CEO Rob Shuter said South Africa could not afford to have bad relations with the rest of the continent as this had serious economic implications for the country.

"The world is connected. Africa is connected. Until we ensure the safety all those living in South Africa it will be very difficult for us as a country to prosper," said Shuter.

He added that international investors who own almost 50% of MTN were gravely concerned about the xenophobic attacks.

"We are concerned of the long-term negative investor sentiment that this violence is causing for South Africa," said Shuter. Shuter told journalists in Randburg that four MTN outlets were attacked in Nigeria forcing the company to close its retail stores and head office in the west African economic powerhouse.