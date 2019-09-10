Bheki Cele admits spooks' slip

Police minister Bheki Cele has conceded that intelligence agencies could have done a better job in preventing and helping the government stop the xenophobic attacks in Gauteng.

Yesterday, Cele was questioned as to why intelligence agencies had failed to pick up, predict and prevent the violent xenophobic attacks before they spread.

Cele told journalists in Randburg, Johannesburg, that the three intelligence agencies in the police, defence and state had prevented many crimes from happening.

"There are many activities that are blocked before they happen. Last week, we arrested 12 [people] of what would have been a cash heist, in their base, because intelligence worked on it. Most of the cash heists that have been stopped have been stopped on the base before they attack," Cele said.