Pentecostalism's 'sin' is its growth

There is a widely circulated and accepted lie, among Christians and their academics, that the Pentecostal movement is a recent phenomenon.

In the book of Acts in the Bible, Jesus commanded his disciples to wait in Jerusalem in order to receive "power". This day occurred 50 days after the resurrection during a feast of the ancient Jews, our brothers.

The day became known as Pentecost and it marked the beginning of what later came to be known as Christianity, the biggest faith movement in the entire globe. So the Pentecostal movement is actually the original church of the (11 and the additional ones) apostles from Jerusalem.

There are various reasons why many academics and traditional Christians are uncomfortable with this rising global super force.