'Prophet' Mboro in court to defend claim of R11m in unpaid rent

Incredible Happenings ministry leader Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng says he will continue saving and changing lives, despite what he described as a scam designed to close down his church.

Motsoeneng was speaking outside the high court in Johannesburg on Monday, following the postponement of a matter in which he and his church are defendants in an action to recover millions from his church.

Three years ago Motsoeneng was evicted from the building he leased from Metcash Trading in Wadeville, Germiston, but his troubles with Metcash are not over.

His attorney, Willson Mkhawana, said Motsoeneng had leased the building in which his church was housed from Metcash.

“After that there were shares that were sold to Motsoeneng. The sale of the shares was not registered,” Mkhawana said.