Babes Wodumo's dad washes his hands of her affairs

Babes Wodumo's father Reverend Welcome Simelane says he has washed his hands of his daughter's relationship with her boyfriend Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.

Speaking for the first time since Babes Wodumo went back to her allegedly abusive boyfriend, Simelane said he would not interfere in their relationship.

"Their lawyers (Mampintsha's and Babes's) have ordered me not to talk about this matter anymore as the couple would handle the relationship part themselves. From the beginning I have never said I hated or had a problem with Mandla. The only problem I had with him was that he was hitting and abusing my child. and I told him to stop.

"So, I have stopped talking about Babes's issues. She is an adult and she can do as she pleases. I won't interfere if she decides to get involved with and marries a Chinese, a Sotho or a Swazi, as long as she is happy.

"As for me, I only care about my wife, my family, my church. I don't care whether Babes and Mampintsha are in or out of a relationship."