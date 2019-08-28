Presidency announces official funeral for Dr Ndlovu
Acting President David Mabuza has declared a special provincial official funeral for the businesswoman Thandi Ndlovu.
Mabuza announced the decision on Wednesday, saying Ndlovu had to be honoured for her role and loyalty to the nation with a special provincial funeral category 2.
“A Special Official Provincial Funeral Category 2 entails elements of police ceremonial honours in line with The Presidency’s State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy, for distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa,” the Presidency said.
Ndlovu, whose earlier career was as a medical doctor, died in hospital on Saturday following a crash that claimed three other lives. She was on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg, North West. The announcement from the Presidency comes just a day after ANC's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte called for a special funeral for Ndlovu during a memorial service in Kempton Park, Tshwane.
Ndlovu founded Motheo Construction Group in 1997 and served as its executive chairman. She was also extensively involved in the low-cost housing sector, through the Motheo group of companies. She also served as a board member at various listed and unlisted companies.
Ndlovu was born in Soweto and schooled at Orlando High School. After matriculating she enrolled for a BSc degree at the University of Fort Hare where she was heavily involved in politics.
In the early 1980s Ndlovu went into exile in Angola where she received training in ANC's military wing uMkhonto We Sizwe's camps. In 1984, she moved to Zambia, where she enrolled at the University of Zambia to complete the BSc (human biology) and MBchB degrees. After her return to South Africa, Ndlovu ran a private medical practice for five years in Orange Farm, southern Johannesburg.
The Presidency said details of the funeral service for the late Dr Ndlovu would be communicated by the Gauteng provincial government.
