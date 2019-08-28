Presidency announces official funeral for Dr Ndlovu

Acting President David Mabuza has declared a special provincial official funeral for the businesswoman Thandi Ndlovu.

Mabuza announced the decision on Wednesday, saying Ndlovu had to be honoured for her role and loyalty to the nation with a special provincial funeral category 2.

“A Special Official Provincial Funeral Category 2 entails elements of police ceremonial honours in line with The Presidency’s State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy, for distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of the Republic of South Africa,” the Presidency said.

Ndlovu, whose earlier career was as a medical doctor, died in hospital on Saturday following a crash that claimed three other lives. She was on her way to a funeral in Rustenburg, North West. The announcement from the Presidency comes just a day after ANC's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte called for a special funeral for Ndlovu during a memorial service in Kempton Park, Tshwane.