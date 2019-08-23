Menstrual cycle awakens our power as women

“I think that’s where the thinking comes from that cooking and touching things that people will come into contact with will – not contaminate – but rather charge.”

Makanya adds: “It also has to do with the pressing down of the divine feminine. It was an obvious shift where women lost their power to men, or men tried to emulate the power of women, and so everything that was of a woman, was seen as dirty or not as powerful as it was before.”

She cautions that women fighting against the stigma must understand that there are roots to the exclusion that speak to the sacredness of menstruation. She is worried retaliating without fully understanding the origins of the stigma may cause some damage. But how then should we address the stigma?

“The first step would be for us to realign ourselves and redefine as women what it means to be on our period.

“There’s been a rise in womb health workshops that help women understand their womb and menstruation cycle.

“Some women are now doing vaginal steams which cleanse the trauma in our wombs. I’m a firm believer that the violent side of PMS or violent period pains is not something that should naturally happen in our bodies.

“It’s happening because of the shift in our diet and because of emotional and bodily stress and trauma.It goes back to being mindful about what we eat and making sure that our wombs are okay.”