'No Easter Sunday' play touches a nerve

At a time when hate crimes and homophobic attacks towards members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+ community are on the rise, plays such as No Easter Sunday for Queers has come at the right time to educate people.

The play opened on Tuesday night at the Market Theatre in Newtown for a brief run. It features talented actors like Momo Matsunyane (Napo), Kgomotso Khutsoane (Mimi) and Lunga Radebe (as pastor).

As much as it is a love story of two lesbian lovers, Napo and Mimi, the play tackles a very sensitive issue of the killings of lesbians and how they experience a lot of hate crime just for being themselves.

The story of the two "queer" lovers is seen as a sin in the eyes of a pastor, whose hateful view represents many in the homophobic communities.

The two lovers die by drowning during a baptismal ceremony on Easter Sunday. This is where their story on stage begins, through the subconscious mind of the pastor, who is also Napo's father, on the anniversary of their death.