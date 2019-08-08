Avoid reckless lifestyles, save money

Many South Africans find themselves drowning in debt because we are ignorant about finance, and also lack discipline.

We don't have a saving culture as we are very good at spending money. It's important to draft a strict budget and follow it as we live in very tough economic times. Spending money that we don't have and cannot afford is dangerous, so let's avoid unnecessary credit.

Taking loans on housing and a car are necessary and afford breathing space to pay back as that is done over years. This kind of debt can only be good at the end if there are no further unnecessary debts, such as borrowing money to buy food or to support reckless activities like a drinking lifestyle.