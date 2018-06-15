Criselda Dudumashe blesses herself with a flashy new ride

Criselda Dudumashe is riding into the weekend and the rest of the year in style.

The radio personality blessed herself with a flashy new Jaguar that oozes style and sophistication.

According to Jaguar South Africa's website the car retails for just over R700K.

While the rest of us are still grappling to come to terms with huge dent the petrol price has left in our pockets‚ Criselda is out here spoiling herself.

And‚ we're totes here for that!