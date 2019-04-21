Celtic Disiki players say Max owes them cash

Bloemfontein Celtic MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) players are miffed that their chairman Max Tshabalala has bought a new car, while he hasn't paid them the money he promised them for winning the reserve league.

"After winning the MDC [in February this year], the chairman promised us bonuses. He said he'll give each and every player R10,000, but up until today he hasn't honoured his promise," said one player who asked not to be named in fear of victimisation.

"What frustrates us the most is that the chairman has just bought a new car, a Ford Ranger. He tells us that the club is broke but he's living a flashy lifestyle."

Another player revealed to Sunday World that they have not been paid their stipends since October last year, also confirming Tshabalala had told them he will give them R10,000 for their reserve league triumph.

"Mr chairman is unfaithful to us. He was very happy when we won the MDC title. He said he will give us R10,000 each. We were supposed to get that money before we went to the UK last month, but he's been silent," disclosed another player on condition of anonymity.