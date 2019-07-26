Busisiwe Mkhwebane is damaging office of public protector by being a political pawn
Since public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane took over from Thuli Madonsela, there have been attempts to drag the office of the public protector into the political games.
This office is independent and impartial, therefore political leaders must refrain from abusing it to push their own agendas. Mkhwebane's conduct is a serious matter and she is damaging the image of the office as she has become a political pawn.
Mkhwebane doesn't understand her job. Her primary role is to protect the public but I was shocked when she said she is not a public servant. Who is she serving? The people or politicians?
Releasing a report against minister Pravin Gordhan a day before the president delivered his State of the Nation Address (Sona) disturbed us . In her defence, she said her office is entitled to release reports any time.
She is arrogant and has no respect for our president. In the report she recommended disciplinary action against Gordhan within 30 days. Her remedial action and timing are questionable. Enforcing remedial actions reveals she is biased and politically influenced. The president needs ample time to review reports.
Some political leaders have begun calling for her resignation because she is not fit for the position. But she said she won't leave the office. "I was placed in this position by God . and I believe that only He can remove me."
Tshidino Ndou, Tshakhuma