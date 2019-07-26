Busisiwe Mkhwebane is damaging office of public protector by being a political pawn

Since public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane took over from Thuli Madonsela, there have been attempts to drag the office of the public protector into the political games.

This office is independent and impartial, therefore political leaders must refrain from abusing it to push their own agendas. Mkhwebane's conduct is a serious matter and she is damaging the image of the office as she has become a political pawn.

Mkhwebane doesn't understand her job. Her primary role is to protect the public but I was shocked when she said she is not a public servant. Who is she serving? The people or politicians?