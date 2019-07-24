Legal Practice Council to meet over call to strike Mkhwebane off roll

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) will on Friday deliberate on a call for public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to be struck from the roll of advocates.

And the National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) has called on Mkhwebane to resign immediately and for her conduct to be investigated.

The LPC was responding to a letter from Accountability Now director Paul Hoffman SC on Monday‚ following a scathing judgment by the Constitutional Court on Mkhwebane's conduct.

The court dismissed her appeal against a high court order that she must pay some legal costs from her own pocket. The cost order was granted after a report by Mkhwebane into Absa and the Reserve Bank was taken on judicial review.

The court found that Mkhwebane was dishonest and had lied under oath.

Immediately after the judgment Hoffman wrote a letter to the LPC notifying the council about the outcome.