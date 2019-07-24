Public Protector needs to have thick skin

I disagree with the views of columnist Palesa Lebitse in Sowetan yesterday regarding the apex court ruling on the public protector's Bankorp matter and other judgments she took on review.

Lebitse's starting point that the public protector is not incompetent and clueless is rather poor compared to being dishonest as required by the magnitude of her office.

It does not matter who dissented but the fact remains that the majority of the bench found otherwise.

The public protector will always be under public scrutiny and she must handle that professionally. It's not bullying, it is freedom of speech and she should also have borne in mind that she had too big shoes to fill after the vacation of that position by her predecessor.