Public protector and her office need support right now

Yesterday's landmark ruling against the public protector still doesn't make her incompetent or clueless.

A bruising judgment yes, but the chief justice dissented, a minority ruling held that the supreme court ruling be set aside. The chief justice also found that no harm had been done by the public protector and the high court misdirected itself.

That said, I have nonetheless observed in great anguish the personal attacks on the public protector on social media platforms that seek not only to discredit her findings, but leave her without dignity. This really amounts to bullying and she has endured this since occupying office.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been labelled clueless and incompetent and has taken this on the chin over and over again. As a public protector, she is certainly not immune to criticism - I have criticised her previously based on court rulings which she has taken on review.