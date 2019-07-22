ConCourt orders Mkhwebane to personally pay estimated R900k over Bankorp report

The Constitutional Court has delivered a scathing judgment on the public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane’s investigation into the SA Reserve Bank’s apartheid-era Bankorp bailout.

On Monday the Constitutional Court upheld the North Gauteng High Court judgment that Mkhwebane be personally liable for some of the costs in her litigation against Reserve Bank and Absa.

“This court holds that the Public Protector’s entire model of investigation was flawed and that she was not honest about her engagements during the investigation. She failed to engage with parties directly affected by her new remedial action before she published her final report,” Justice Sisi Khampepe said delivering the majority judgment.

Mkhwebane released a report in 2017 in which she said that Absa must repay R1.1bn to Reserve Bank for the bailout.

The Reserve Bank, Absa, finance minister and the National Treasury instituted a review application in the high court last year to set aside certain paragraphs of Mkhwebane’s remedial action.

The applicants argued that the manner in which the investigation was conducted and recommended remedial action were flawed and that she must pay 15% of the costs.

Mkhwebane asked the Constitutional Court to reverse the order that she be personally liable for an estimated R900,000.

In a split decision, majority of the Constitutional Court judges upheld the high court’s cost order.