People who walk to work are heroes

If you drive early in the morning and later in the afternoon, between the city and Soweto, you're bound to see lots of people walking to and from work.

That is because some of them do not earn enough to afford transport expenses. These are hard-working people determined to look after their families no matter what.

These people are my black excellence any day. At the top of employment spectrum, you have these corrupt people who are forever suspended or dealing with court cases because they were caught with their hands in the cookie jar.

Sadly, some among us see such people as "black excellence". The list include high-ranking public servants and politicians. I still don't know what would possess anyone to see corrupt and incompetent people as excellent.

We need to send a strong message to the supporters of these thieves by charging them. We can't glorify people who cause so much mayhem.

Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville