Take care of rivers for quality water

Rivers are the lifeblood of the nation, let's protect and treasure them.

The healthy flow of rivers is a sign of life in a community, especially in a water-scarce country such as SA. Water is life and rivers are the mode of transport, ensuring that everyone has access to the source of life.

Rivers, therefore, play a major and crucial role in ensuring water access to all living beings and as recreational places.

Dams store and provide water for different activities but also rely on rivers to be effective.

Let's protect and keep our rivers clean for water security. The major threat to our rivers is pollution, which negatively affects the quality of water.