Sewage big money and big trouble

Loads of poo from different cities and towns in Gauteng and Free State - which bring in revenue for the Emfuleni local municipality is now causing a stink.

Emfuleni, which finds itself at the receiving end of sewage due to its geographical location, was battling to manage the waste water due to its aging infrastructure.

The City of Joburg alone sent down about 30 megalitres of sewage daily, which Emfuleni charged about of R2.7m per month, Emfuleni spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng said.

Emfuleni local municipality has now found itself facing a water pollution crisis which has forced the SA Human Rights Commission to institute an inquiry into the sewage spilling into the Vaal River, something that has been happening for years.