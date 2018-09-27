Sewage big money and big trouble
Loads of poo from different cities and towns in Gauteng and Free State - which bring in revenue for the Emfuleni local municipality is now causing a stink.
Emfuleni, which finds itself at the receiving end of sewage due to its geographical location, was battling to manage the waste water due to its aging infrastructure.
The City of Joburg alone sent down about 30 megalitres of sewage daily, which Emfuleni charged about of R2.7m per month, Emfuleni spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng said.
Emfuleni local municipality has now found itself facing a water pollution crisis which has forced the SA Human Rights Commission to institute an inquiry into the sewage spilling into the Vaal River, something that has been happening for years.
The waste arrangement between Emfuleni and Johannesburg has been in place since 2000.
Other municipalities that also contribute to Emfuleni's problems are Metsimaholo, Ekurhuleni and Midvaal as they are located along the Vaal River. Mofokeng said Emfuleni was geographically situated at the bottom of the landscape and naturally, waste water is moved downstream, causing the municipality's 33 of its 44 waste water pumps to malfunction.
With the infrastructure - most of which was built in the 1950s - under immense pressure, the municipality has not coped with an estimated 150 megalitres of raw sewage coming into the system daily.