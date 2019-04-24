President Ramaphosa jets to flood-hit KZN as litter crisis looms

President Cyril Ramaphosa has flown to KwaZulu-Natal on his return from Egypt to assess flood damage and review the rescue operations underway in the ravaged province.

"Arrived back home and flew straight to KwaZulu-Natal to assess the damage caused by the floods and review the recovery efforts," the president said on tweeter early on Wednesday morning.

"Our thoughts are with the affected communities in KZN and Eastern Cape. I urge those living in the affected areas to take extra caution in this period."

Ramaphosa had been in Cairo on Tuesday, attending summits on Sudan and Libya.

The death toll from torrential rains that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night stands at 32, with the figure set to rise. Rescue efforts are also under way in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape. The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) arrived in the coastal town on Tuesday to help rescue and evacuate hundreds of residents left homeless by torrential rains.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa praised Ramaphosa for taking action to help residents in the Eastern Cape.