Here's how agricultural systems are negatively affected by global warming

There are many myths surrounding climate change and the importance of living green. This ignorance leads to many people neglecting to play their part in taking care of the environment.

Lutfiyah Suliman, a project manager at the Wildlife & Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA), a non-governmental organisation advocating against pollution and global warming,

said that people neglect the environment in different ways.

These include;

Poor natural resource extraction methods;

The use of non-renewable resources which pollute land, air and water;

Wasteful production and consumption;

Poor waste disposal and the creation of vast amounts of waste materials which take many years to break down, such as plastic.

The act of not taking care of our environment leads to climate change, Suliman said.

“The high levels of pollutants, especially carbon, in our atmosphere due largely to industrial activity have resulted in one of the greatest challenges our generation faces. Climate change affects global weather patterns and results in extremes of temperature, especially extreme hot temperatures in places that previously did not experience such high temperatures,” she said.