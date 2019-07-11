Stun grenades as eThekwini mayor's supporters blockade Durban city hall

Police fired stun grenades to disperse protesters who gathered on Durban's West Street in anticipation for eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's return to work.

What started off as a handful of Gumede supporters soon grew to a group of about over 100 people who blockaded Durban city hall and stopped traffic in the city centre "to welcome her back to work".

It is understood that city hall is being evacuated following the chaos and rumours of a bomb threat. Police were not able to immediate confirm the bomb threat.

Gumede, who was asked to take a 30 days leave of absence from work, was due to return to office on Thursday. However, she will not return just yet as an ANC said an investigation into allegations of fraud and corruption against her was still incomplete.

One of her supporters, Mzomuhle Dube, said on Thursday morning that a "large number of people" had gathered in the city centre to support the embattled mayor.

When asked if the supporters were demanding that Gumede return to work immediately, Dube said: "No, we are here to welcome her back to work. This action is part of our discomfort over the decision to instate a leave of absence."