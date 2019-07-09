Nothing to shout about for freedom

This is an open letter to all South Africans. We are celebrating 25 years of freedom, but can we honestly say we are proud of what we have achieved?

Can we be proud of the illegal land invasions, illegal electricity connections and maggots in the mouths of patients in our hospitals?

The illegal importations of vehicles into the country, the burning of infrastructure during illegal protests, are we proud of that?

The general lawlessness and disregard for authority ... can we be proud of that? The failed Alexandra Renewal Project - is that something we can be proud of?

The maiming of children and women with impunity, can we be proud of that? Can we proudly say we have done our best to secure our borders? Can we be proud that our emergency medical services personnel are attacked while trying to save lives in our townships?

The failed state-owned enterprises, are they what we really should be proud of? I would say we have nothing to celebrate for 25 years of freedom.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale