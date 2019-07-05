Letters

New world order leaning to the East

By Readers Letter - 05 July 2019 - 12:33
The likes of Afriforum, who are warming up to Donald Trump and his narrow white nationalist ethos and isolationism are out of touch with reality, the reader says.
The likes of Afriforum, who are warming up to Donald Trump and his narrow white nationalist ethos and isolationism are out of touch with reality, the reader says.
Image: AfriForum

The pendulum on the world scene is swinging increasingly East. It is no coincidence that it coincides with the inward shifts of leading Western powers, away from their traditional roles as guarantors of Western liberalism, freedom and democracy.

After the election of President Donald Trump, I warned that his moving away from the existing world order, in which freedom and equality, anchored in Western liberalism and democracy, played a central role, will have a global impact, also in SA.

Concrete examples are how Trump embraces dictators and pushes away traditional allies, the most blatant example being his refusal to condemn the Saudi crown prince for the brutal murders of an American-based journalist in the Turkish consulate, simply because economic ties are more important than basic human rights and freedom of expression.

We are already living in a new reality of isolationism and narrow nationalism and people like AfriForum that are warming up to Trump and his white nationalist followers and conservatives in Australia with the hope that they will intervene in South Africa, are out of touch with reality.

Now, more than ever, we are the architects of our own future. We will have to find our own solutions internally.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Tshwane

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X