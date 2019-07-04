Rearrange working hours to increase productivity

What a magnificent and wonderful spectacle to watch the synchronisation of traffic lights, which allows the smooth flow of motor vehicles.

Our paydays differ as well. This is aimed at easing the flow of money from the banks. This logic should be applied to our normal working hours. Private businesses and the public sector must be scheduled differently with a 6am to 2pm, 7am to 3pm, 8am to 4pm and 9am to 5pm starting and knocking off times.

In this way, traffic jams and road rage can be minimised and/or eliminated, thereby enhancing our productivity.

Thami Zwane, Edenvale