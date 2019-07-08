Coalition governments not ideal for this country

I would like to comment on coalition governments, particularly involving the EFF.

This party makes a lot of noise and confuses people.

EFF leader Julius Malema has said that it can only be part of a coalition government with the DA in councils so that laws could be passed for the sake of service delivery - and not in return for positions in mayoral committees. But now Juju has changed his tune, and is blackmailing the DA so he can take over Tshwane.

Actually, coalition governments are not good at all because service delivery is compromised as the "married" parties tend to blame each other for poor service delivery. Maybe coalition governments work better in other countries.

Bheki Mahlazo,Johannesburg