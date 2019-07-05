Criminals should be punished

I am sick and tired of reading newspapers and listening to news bulletins about another family having to bury their sons and daughters due to a fight, which could and should have been dealt with forty years ago.

This past weekend is no different! Chad Arendse, a young man with a bright future and all the requisite qualities to end up a great leader within our community and society in general, was gunned down for no particular reason.

The sad reality is this, Chad will become just another statistic and will only be mentioned by some politicians and so-called community leaders hoping to attract some mileage out of his murder.