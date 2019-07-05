All the unemployed below pension age need jobs

I agree 100% that most of our youth are unemployed, but I am worried about this policy where adults or even the parents of the same youth are excluded from this plan of job creation.

Most of the same youth cannot reach their potential because their parents struggle to provide their needs because of this pandemic of joblessness in our country. I think that if the parents had jobs, this thing of free everything could have been prevented.

Remember that the parents raise their children so that they may go and start their own families. Now, how are these parents expected to survive, must they struggle until they die because most of them are not yet at the age of receiving a government pension?

All people who are below the age of pension need jobs.

Mothupi Rasello, Hoopstad