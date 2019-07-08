Let us plant trees to balance nature

In an amazing, even magical process, humans and animals breathe in oxygen and breathe out carbon dioxide, while trees reverse the process and balance this out by doing the opposite.

They also act as nature's air conditioners by absorbing carbon. Nevertheless, we have reached a point at which many trees in forested areas have been cut down and the remaining vegetation is not able to absorb the increases in carbon that industries and cars are creating. This is putting our planet at risk.

This can be counteracted by planting trees.

In fact, so many have been planted here in Johannesburg, it has become the biggest urban forest in the world. What was once a grassland is now a green city. This was achieved even without trying. Imagine what can then be achieved with some effort.

Trees also provide areas of peace and relaxation with lower levels of violent crime. They also create shade. Fruit trees give relief to those who are hungry. Fruits are nature's candy. Not only are they healthy and natural but they are sweet and taste good as well.

Planting trees, especially in public spaces, is a good legacy to leave.

Governments have the resources and land to create forests. Doing so would create much-needed jobs.

Martin Zagnoev

Sunningdale Ridge, Joburg