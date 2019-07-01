Man wearing EFF cap traumatised after seeing 'attacker' in the dock

The Roodepoort man who was assaulted in a racial attack, apparently for wearing an EFF cap, was left angry and slightly traumatised when he saw his attacker in the dock.

Ron Rambebu sat and stared at Johannes Bothma in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday.

Bothma appeared on a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria after he punched Rambebu several times at a petrol station on Ontdekkers Road on June 20.

The matter was postponed until July 18 for further investigations and for the state to get hold of a copy of the CCTV footage which captured the attack.

Bothma is out on R2,000 bail after he handed himself over to the police last week.

“I was a bit angry and traumatised when I saw him because this is someone who attacked me for nothing,” Rambebu told Sowetan after the court proceedings.

“But be that as it may, I am comforted by the fact that this matter is now in the hands of the law. I will just give the courts a chance to do what needs to be done and believe that there will be a positive outcome.”

A video of Rambebu's attack went viral on social media two weeks ago and left many wondering what the root cause of the attack was.

"I spoke to the petrol attendants [afterwards] and they said they overheard the two guys talking in Afrikaans saying that they were going to beat me up because I was wearing an EFF cap and that maybe I stole the car I was driving," Rambebu said.

In the video, the father of three is seen being approached by the attacker. It does not seem like any words are exchanged before the attacker punches Rambebu multiple times through the vehicle's window.

Rambebu does not appear to be retaliating during the attack but he attempts to drive off before parking his vehicle and chasing his attacker with a spanner that he picked up. His attacker is then seen boarding a white Ford Mustang and driving off with his associate.