State capture: Dudu Myeni ordered R85m SAA contract be given to company of which she was a director

Mpshe, at the time the contract was awarded, was the acting chief executive officer at the airline.

But a month after the contract was awarded, Mpshe says Myeni had brought the matter to the attention of parliament's subcommittee on public enterprises, stating that the airline had awarded the tender to a foreign entity. This, Mpshe said, had raised criticism from opposition parties, including the EFF.

After the subcommittee meeting, Mpshe remembers Myeni asking her: "Does it mean that black people can't cook?"

When the two returned to the airline's office, Myeni allegedly instructed that SAA "hold back on the offer of the tender".

Myeni's then role as board chairperson did not allow her to interfere in the awarding of contracts.

"She then says they have an obligation to Air Chefs [because it is a subsidiary of SAA] and we must cancel the LSG Sky Chefs tender and give it to Air Chefs," said Mpshe. "Air Chefs failed to meet the initial minimal threshold ... and was lawfully precluded."