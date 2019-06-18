President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a big task

My attitude since President Cyril Ramaphosa took over has been one of careful optimism. My view is that he is walking his own "long road" like former president Nelson Mandela - in a sense even more challenging.

People who did not expect him to face such challenges were either ill-informed or politically naive. The tentacles of state capture clearly stretched deep and wide. Realistic observers predicted that it could get worse before it got better.

Unfortunately, there are political opportunists, even within the official opposition, trying to score cheap political points around the problems created by the pro-Jacob Zuma faction.