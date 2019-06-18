President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a big task
My attitude since President Cyril Ramaphosa took over has been one of careful optimism. My view is that he is walking his own "long road" like former president Nelson Mandela - in a sense even more challenging.
People who did not expect him to face such challenges were either ill-informed or politically naive. The tentacles of state capture clearly stretched deep and wide. Realistic observers predicted that it could get worse before it got better.
Unfortunately, there are political opportunists, even within the official opposition, trying to score cheap political points around the problems created by the pro-Jacob Zuma faction.
They forget that civil society, the courts, the opposition and good elements within the ANC stood together to get rid of Zuma. Without that turning point we would have been much worse off.
Now it is essential that the "informal coalition" stand together to strengthen the president's hand against the likes of Ace Magashule and other Zuma sympathisers sowing discord in the ANC. Opposition entails much more than simply opposing and scoring points, especially in challenging times.
In our national interest we now need an informal "government of national unity" like we had after 1994.
It is not the time for shortsighted political opportunism.
Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag