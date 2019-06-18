Letters

Krugersdorp police officers are violating the law

By Readers Letter - 18 June 2019 - 08:37
The reader is concerned about racist practices by white teachers at some Krugersdorp schools.
The reader is concerned about racist practices by white teachers at some Krugersdorp schools.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Some black police officers have complained that they are directed by white teachers at Krugersdorp schools to search black pupils only.

When black pupils commit offences, white teachers and principals open cases against them, while white pupils are just reprimanded.

Police frame black pupils by putting drugs in their school bags. This is a clear violation of the law. There are going to be grave consequences for Krugersdorp police managers.

Sam Ditshego, email

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

K-word Adam Catzavelos case postponed
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X