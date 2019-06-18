Krugersdorp police officers are violating the law
Some black police officers have complained that they are directed by white teachers at Krugersdorp schools to search black pupils only.
When black pupils commit offences, white teachers and principals open cases against them, while white pupils are just reprimanded.
Police frame black pupils by putting drugs in their school bags. This is a clear violation of the law. There are going to be grave consequences for Krugersdorp police managers.
Sam Ditshego, email