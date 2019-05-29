President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech brings hope to citizens

The speech delivered by President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on May 25 was not only a political statement, but a blueprint for SA's modus operandi that would require the appointed cabinet ministers to keep shoulders to the wheel in ensuring that the dream of a New Dawn is realised.

I felt like jumping out of my skin with excitement when Ramaphosa talked about "the irrefutable power of the ballot".

My understanding is that he was impressing upon citizens' minds the fact that the power or right to vote should be exercised carefully and responsibly as it determines our fate.