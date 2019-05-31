It's like Bell Pottinger's fake news all over again, warns Pravin Gordhan

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says coordinated fake news, similar to that run by discredited UK PR firm Bell Pottinger on behalf of the Guptas, is alive in SA, with an aim to discredit those who are exposing state capture.

Gordhan said some of this campaign was aimed at smearing his name, but vowed that he will "not be intimidated".

Gordhan was speaking to the media following the national executive swearing-in ceremony at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Tshwane on Thursday.