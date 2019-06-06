'ANC clashes hurt economy'

The country's economic titans have moved to counter the fallout over an ANC statement on the SA Reserve Bank, with finance minister Tito Mboweni slating "reckless statements" that undermine efforts to stabilise the economy.

The rand took a beating and the markets were spooked following ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's announcement on Tuesday that the party's weekend lekgotla had agreed to expand the mandate of the Reserve Bank "beyond price stability to include growth and employment".

"It also directed the ANC government to consider constituting a task team to explore quantity [sic] easing measures to address intergovernmental debts to make funds available for developmental purposes," Magashule told a media briefing.

Mboweni, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago and ANC head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana have all tried to contain the damage.

Opposing statements on the outcome of the ANC lekgotla expose fissures in the governing party and again raised fears about policy uncertainty. Economists are warning that President Cyril Ramaphosa was underestimating the damage caused by signals that the government and Luthuli House were not aligned.

Speaking yesterdayat the launch of new commemorative coins by the Reserve Bank to mark the country's 25th year of democracy, Mboweni said he was being inundated by calls from international media.

"Nobody is talking about changing the mandate of the Reserve Bank. This is clearly stipulated in the constitution. I don't understand why the obsession about the central bank all the time," Mboweni said. "Why say things that destabilise the market?"

Speaking to the media after the event, Kganyago said the issue of the mandate of the central bank was a "non-discussion" and was being used as a "Trojan horse".