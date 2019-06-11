Phalaborwa: Where wild animals roam the streets

The sight of wild animals which pose a danger to community members is a regular feature in the mining town of Phalaborwa in Limpopo.

Lions, elephants, leopards and waterbucks often wander into the streets, leaving residents fearing for their lives while the brave capture the sightings on their cellphones.

Last week, news about a pride of lions being spotted in the area broke but residents said they had been seeing and hearing rumours about them since March. They said the lions had not attacked anyone.

Pensioner Selaelo Motadi, who lives in a house on Theiler Street, bordering the fence of Palabora Mining Company, said she loved seeing the animals.

"We live with the animals. Nature is part of us and we enjoy seeing the animals and we don't fear them as they do not pose any danger to us," said the 61-year-old woman.

"Animals such as leopards, elephants and lions frequent this area and even our children are used to seeing them. Elephants are often seen during the marula season at the beginning of the year."

Motadi said she would hate to see the animals being killed despite the obvious danger they posed to humans.