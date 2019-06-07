ANC needs economic spokesman

President Cyril Ramaphosa should be congratulated for heeding the call for him to speak out and stop the confusion caused by his ANC comrades over the future of the central bank.

This is what is expected of the head of state, taking immediate action when things go wrong.

His statement yesterday reasserting the independence of the SA Reserve Bank will go a long way in restoring the citizens' as well as investors' confidence that government knows what it is doing.

As we stated yesterday, there is nothing wrong with the debate over whether the bank's mandate should be expanded to include growth and employment.

In a country with such a huge unemployment rate and where economic inequality remains extremely high, we cannot afford to be ideological about any possible solution. All options need to be explored. But responsibly so.