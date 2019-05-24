Time for SA to break free from West

Is SA or Africa at large a sovereign entity capable of taking decisive steps without being directly or indirectly dictated to by outside forces?

It's a big no-no. We are captured, colonised as it was formerly known, by the West.

For SA, to a minor extent we were captured by the Guptas and to a larger extent we were and still are captured by the West.

It was not yet "Uhuru" for the past 25 years and the ANC knows that for every decision made, they had to look over their shoulders as to whether the Europeans vetoed it.

The multipurpose cannabis can alleviate hunger and grow our economy.