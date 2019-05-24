Time for SA to break free from West
Is SA or Africa at large a sovereign entity capable of taking decisive steps without being directly or indirectly dictated to by outside forces?
It's a big no-no. We are captured, colonised as it was formerly known, by the West.
For SA, to a minor extent we were captured by the Guptas and to a larger extent we were and still are captured by the West.
It was not yet "Uhuru" for the past 25 years and the ANC knows that for every decision made, they had to look over their shoulders as to whether the Europeans vetoed it.
The multipurpose cannabis can alleviate hunger and grow our economy.
We know the agricultural herb has manifold good qualities as well as side effects like any other medication.
Our forebears smoked the calming and potent drug with much self-control that we can adopt as well. SA, especially the Eastern Cape, is so blessed with fertile soil to grow it.
Give the land to the poor masses and unchain them to grow, export and trade without any hindrance.
Don't only allow a select few, as is the case now, to plant it because this will promote corruption as seen hitherto.
We just cannot wait for another Mexico to set an example for us to follow.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale